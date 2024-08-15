The project aims to extend the town centre into what was formerly an industrial zone
Harlow Council has granted approval for 4 Wych Elm, a new residential block within the emerging Wych Elm development in Harlow.
The 15-storey tower forms part of a trio of proposed new blocks designed by Ackroyd Lowrie which will deliver a total of 194 new homes. The development includes a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom units, alongside ground-floor commercial and amenity spaces.
Oliver Lowrie, practice director, said: “Harlow town centre is experiencing a significant change in its context, particularly on the northern boundary where Wych Elm is located. This newly approved group of sustainable developments is purposefully designed to present a unified approach for the key corners of Wych Elm and act as a catalyst for future regeneration.”
The project aims to extend the town centre into what was formerly an industrial zone. The council identified this area as a potential site for a new urban neighbourhood, combining residential units with commercial spaces, including shops, cafés, and public amenities.
A new public realm has been designed to enhance connections between the town centre and the nearby Rectory Wood, providing improved accessibility to green space for residents.
The architectural design features a mix of dark and light grey bricks, white brick accents, and anthracite surrounds and balustrades. The development will also provide communal gardens at ground level and on rooftops.
