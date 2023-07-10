Danish architect brought in by developer British Land to refresh 1970s block with DSDHA working on public realm

British Land has unveiled plans by 3XN to overhaul the 1970s Euston Tower in central London and turn it into new workspace for start-up and life sciences firms.

The developer has been mulling for several years about how to bring the near 50-year-old building up to scratch.

Designed by Sidney Kaye Eric Firmin & Partners and built in 1970, the 36-storey Euston Tower has recently been occupied by HMRC while previous tenants have included Atkins.

British Land has previously described the tower as the “gateway” to its Regent’s Place campus and admitted the block, considered to be a local eyesore, was in need of a revamp.

Regent’s Place is one of three campuses British Land operates in the capital and covers 1.7m sq ft. The others are Paddington Central, which runs across 1m sq ft, and the 4.1m sq ft Broadgate development.

3XN is also working with British Land on its 2 Finsbury Avenue tower. Also working on the Euston job is DSDHA which is set to concentrate on the public realm.

British Land said: “The plans would transform the building into a pioneering, modern, net zero workspace for cutting-edge businesses of all sizes, including new world-class, lab-enabled spaces at the heart of London’s Knowledge Quarter.”

It will retain elements of the original tower, including the foundations, basement and core.

British Land said it was speaking to Camden Council and others about its proposals and is hoping to send in a planning application by the end of this year. A public consultation on the plans began at the weekend and will run for two weeks.

Euston Tower, which was designed by Sidney Kaye, was once home to Capital Radio, now based in Leicester Square.