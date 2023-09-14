Scheme will deliver learning space and new home for Saltaire Collection

3xa Design's Saltaire proposals, seen from Victoria Road 3xa Design's Saltaire proposals, seen from Caroline Street. Salts Mill is at the rear 3xa Design's Saltaire proposals, seen from Exhibition Road. Salts Mill is at the far right The civic garden at 3xa Design's Saltaire hub The site earmarked for the hub, seen from Exhibition Road Source: Google Maps Salts Mill Source: Richard Szwejkowski / Flickr Section looking towards Salts Mill

3xa Design has submitted proposals for a new community, arts, heritage and technology centre at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Saltaire, near Bradford.

Its £6m plans will deliver a new home for the Saltaire Collection of artefacts related to Salts Mill and residents of its Victorian model industrial village, as well as classrooms and administration space for Shipley College and space for community use.

The proposals include new public toilets, a civic garden to the front of the building and a publicly-accessible rooftop exhibition garden.

The project is earmarked for a 0.2ha site around 50m south of the mill that was once occupied by a Sunday School but is now used as a car park. It would be paid for by the Shipley Towns Fund with Bradford Council providing the land. The new builing would have a gross internal area of around 870sq m.

Jo Lintonbon, co-director at Saltaire-based 3xa Design, said the practice’s proposals would reinstate a “civic function” for the former school site.

“It has been designed to complement the sensitive historic context of Saltaire without harming the heritage attributes that make up the World Heritage Site’s outstanding universal value,” she said.

“It will add to the ensemble of civic buildings and spaces on Victoria Road and create a welcoming and accessible exhibition pavilion and gardens.

“The design has been developed to retain key views to Salts Mill and most of the new accommodation is set below street level around a sunken courtyard.”

3xa Design was originally appointed in March last year following an invited design competition for a larger version of the project that included a new performance venue for the neighbouring Caroline Social Club.

Bradford Council regeneration lead Alex Ross-Shaw said the current project was a “once in a generation opportunity” to enhance Saltaire.

“It is important it is done to an extremely high standard and in a sensitive way which respects the history of this very special place, and I believe the plans show that,” he said.

Bradford is targeting a decision on the proposals by the end of November.