Central Quay scheme will deliver 410 homes and 934-bed student block on former Harland & Wolff site

3DReid and Graeme Nicholls Architects' Central Quay proposals seen from the north

Source: Float 2023

Graeme Nicholls Architects' 172-home proposals for Central Quay

Source: Float 2023

3DReid's 203-home Plot B building, proposed for Central Quay in Glasgow

Source: Float 2023

3DReid's 203-home Plot B building

Source: Float 2023

West-looking view of 3DReid and Graeme Nicholls Architects' Central Quay plans, with Plot B, C and D

Source: Float 2023

Northward view of the Central Quay proposals. Graeme Nicholls Architects' residential block is to the right

Source: Float 2023

3DReid's 934-bed student-housing block (right) and 203-home residential block (left)

Source: Float 2023

3DReid and Graeme Nicholls Architects' Central Quay proposals seen from the south. A 500-home build-to-rent scheme by Keppie Design is in the foreground

Source: Float 2023

Aerial view of Central Quay looking south

Source: Float 2023

Landscape plan of 3DReid and Graeme Nicholls Architects' Central Quay proposals

3Dreid and Graeme Nicholls Architects have submitted plans for the comprehensive redevelopment of a 1.8ha brownfield site on the north bank of the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The practices’ proposals for developer Summix Capital will deliver 410 homes, a 934-bed student-housing block and 1,760sq m of new commercial space at the site, which used to house shipbuilding giant Harland & Wolff’s Finnieston Diesel Engine Works.

Three of the scheme’s four blocks have been designed by 3DReid: the 19-storey student accommodation scheme; a 13-storey residential block and a six-storey residential block.

Graeme Nicholls is responsible for the black-and-white residential block at Plot C, which will feature 172 new homes and is the seven-year-old practice’s largest project to date.

Source: Float 2023

Graeme Nicholls Architects’ 172-home Plot C proposals for Central Quay

3DReid said the project applied the design principles of Glasgow’s grid-iron urban pattern “as a means to organically grow the city centre to the west”. It added that the distinct China white and basalt black colours of Anderston Pottery from the area had also been employed in the design process.

3DReid director Euan McLaren said the proposals were an “exciting opportunity” to reinvigorate a once-vibrant part of Glasgow city centre.

“A careful consideration of the physical site, wider context and history of this place have informed an urban strategy that looks to successfully weave a new neighbourhood into the fabric of the city,” he said.

Urban plan of 3DReid and Graeme Nicholls Architects’ Central Quay proposals. Plots A, B and D are by 3DReid; Plot C is by Graeme Nicholls

Summix development director Stuart Black said the site had been derelict for a considerable period of time.

“These exciting proposals represent a significant investment in Glasgow and will serve to regenerate a current brownfield site, providing much needed housing and commercial space,” he said.

Project team:

Client: Summix Capital

Client adviser: Unite

Architect & lead designer: 3DReid

Architect: Graeme Nicholls Architects

Landscape architect: re-form

Planning consultant: Turley

Project manager/cost consultant: Arcadis

Structural engineer: Will Rudd Davidson

MEP engineer: Butler Consulting Ltd

Sustainability consultant: Greengage

Fire engineer: Jensen Hughes

Transport consultant: Dougall Baillie

Ecologist: Delta-Simons Environmental Consultants

Daylight/sunlight consultant: Anstey Horne

Acoustics: Auditive

Wind: RWDI

