£125m proposals would deliver 304 new homes at waterfront site in Glasgow

Full screen in popup Previous

Next O'DonnellBrown's housing plans for Govan Graving Docks Source: Axson Office O'DonnellBrown's plans for Govan Graving Docks Source: Axson Office The tallest element of O'DonnellBrown's housing plans for Govan Graving Docks Source: Axson Office The tallest element of O'DonnellBrown's housing plans for Govan Graving Docks Source: Axson Office O'DonnellBrown's housing plans for Govan Graving Docks, seen from the north across the River Clyde Source: Axson Office Facade model for O'DonnellBrown's Govan Graving Docks proposals Source: O'DonnellBrown O'DonnellBrown's proposals for Govan Graving Docks Source: O'DonnellBrown Model of O'DonnellBrown's proposals for Govan Graving Docks Source: O'DonnellBrown Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow Source: ZM Architecture One of the three docks at Govan Graving Docks Source: O'DonnellBrown The Pumphouse at the Category A-listed Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow Source: O'DonnellBrown Archive aerial photo of Govan Graving Docks Source: Cranmore 1/12 show caption

Glasgow-based O’DonnellBrown Architects has submitted proposals for the regeneration of the city’s Govan Graving Docks that would deliver 304 new homes on the southern boundary of the site.

The practice’s plans, worked up for developer New City Vision, are part of a wider masterplan to breathe new life into the area’s three 19th century docks – which includes reopening No.1 Dock for repairing heritage ships.

The masterplan also targets repairing and restoring the docks’ Pumphouse, which is the sole remaining building on the Category A-listed site, into a visitor and community attraction, as well as the development of a heritage park.

O’DonnellBrown’s new homes at the docks would be delivered in a series of linked blocks, the tallest of which would be 12 storeys. The development would also include shops, food-and-drink units, and other commercial space.

Show Fullscreen

New City Vision chair Harry O’Donnell said housing was “an integral component” of the firm’s plans for the future of the docks.

“Taking up just 20% of the overall site footprint, these plans have been sensitively designed to complement our vision, ensuring development of a new and dynamic space fit for the 21st century while also increasing supply of much-needed new homes,” he said.

Show Fullscreen

“This proposal has been the subject of extensive community consultation over the past two years. I would like to thank all those who have provided feedback throughout the consultation process, and I look forward to continuing this engagement as we bring forward our proposals for the component parts of our wider vision.”

In addition to O’DonnellBrown, New City Vision’s project team for Govan Graving Docks includes project manager and cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, structural and civil engineer Fairhurst, M&E consultant Atelier 10, planning consultant Iceni, conservation architect ZM Architecture, and landscape architect rankinfraser.