Winners will be revealed at live Architect of the Year awards on 17 October
The shortlists for the 2023 Architect of the Year Awards have been announced.
The entries have been whittled down to the 93 unique finalists shown below. They include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Maich Swift, Squire & Partners Architects, and HTA Deisgn.
Alongside trophies for work in all the main sectors, there is also a Gold Award that will be presented on the night.
This is our award for the ‘best of the best’. The winning architectural practice in each category will be put forward for a judges’ vote to determine our Gold Award winner for 2023.
There are a number of new categories in the 2023 awards including the Best One-Off Project of the Year and the Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year.
The judging panel this year includes Anna Hollyman, senior advisor, UKGBC, Darryl Chen, urban design lead, Hawkins\Brown, Dav Bansall, partner, Howells, Kay Hughes, design director, HS2, Marta Galinanes Garcia, director, AKT II, Murray Kerr, director, Denizen Works, and Peter Fisher, director, Bennetts Associates. Our final judging panel will be a
Tickets for the awards ceremony, which will be held at The Brewery on 17 October, are now on sale.
Architect of the Year Awards 2022 shortlist
NET ZERO ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - In partnership with UKGBC
Morris + Company
van Heyningen and Haward
Architecture for London
PRP
Fletcher Priest
tp bennett
HLM Architects
HTA Design
HIGHER EDUCATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
HLM Architects
MCW Architects
Greenaway Architecture
Sheppard Robson
WGP Architects
Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
R H Partnership Architects
Atkins
INDIVIDUAL HOUSE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Hollaway Studio
Loader Monteith
Fletcher Crane Architects
Strom Architects
Maich Swift Architects
Satish Jassal Architects
Coffey Architects
pH+
REFURBISHMENT ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Gort Scott
Purcell
Sheppard Robson
Mikhail Riches
Squire & Partners
Hall McNight
Simpson & Brown
Stiff+Trevillion
PRIVATE HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Squire & Partners
Stolon Studio
Patel Taylor
Howells
JTP
HTA Design
Peak Architects
PUBLIC AND SOCIAL HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
PRP
shedKM
Patel Taylor
Bell Philips
Child Graddon Lewis
RETAIL AND LEISURE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Holland Harvey
Hollaway Studio
Morrison Design
HLM Architects
PUBLIC BUILDING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - SPONSORED BY VANDERSANDEN
Bell Phillips
John McAslan + Partners
Burrell Foley Fischer
Hugh Broughton Architects
Gibson Thornley Architects
Foster Wilson Size
AOC Architecture
SOCIAL VALUE AWARD
Studio Weave
We Made That
WGP Architects
Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
Feilden Fowles
Jan Kattein Architects
Mae
Dallas-Pierce-Quintero
INTERIOR ARCHITECT ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - SPONSORED BY ZENTIA
Cousins & Cousins
Architecture for London
Gensler
Atkins
SODA Studio
tp bennett
Piercy&Company
3DReid
ONE OFF SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Morris+Company
Hall McKnight
jmarchitects
Sanderson Sculpture with Mark Wray Architects
Studio Weave
Chris Dyson Architects
Balan and Nambisan
YOUNG ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - SPONSORED BY RYNO
andre kong Studio
Oliver Leech Architects
[Y/N] Studio
Sanchez Benton Architects
MOST Architecture
Studio Weave
Whittaker Parsons
MAP Architecture
OFFICE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
Fletcher Priest
Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
LOM Architecture and Design
Morris + Company
Barr Gazetas
EPR Architects
EDUCATION (nursery to 6th form) ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
vPPR Architects
Hollaway Studio
van Heyningen and Haward
NVB Architects
Levitt Bernstein
IID Architects
Perkins&Will
Lee Evans Partnership
EMPLOYER ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR
White Ink Architects
Studio Moren
Holland Harvey
Ackroyd Lowrie
Stride Treglown
PRP
HTA Design
AECOM
INDUSTRY/MANUFACTURING PARTNER - IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION
ACS Stainless Steel Fixings
Forbo Flooring Systems
Future Joinery Systems
Plan A