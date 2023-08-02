Winners will be revealed at live Architect of the Year awards on 17 October

The shortlists for the 2023 Architect of the Year Awards have been announced.

The entries have been whittled down to the 93 unique finalists shown below. They include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Maich Swift, Squire & Partners Architects, and HTA Deisgn.

Alongside trophies for work in all the main sectors, there is also a Gold Award that will be presented on the night.

This is our award for the ‘best of the best’. The winning architectural practice in each category will be put forward for a judges’ vote to determine our Gold Award winner for 2023.

There are a number of new categories in the 2023 awards including the Best One-Off Project of the Year and the Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year.

The judging panel this year includes Anna Hollyman, senior advisor, UKGBC, Darryl Chen, urban design lead, Hawkins\Brown, Dav Bansall, partner, Howells, Kay Hughes, design director, HS2, Marta Galinanes Garcia, director, AKT II, Murray Kerr, director, Denizen Works, and Peter Fisher, director, Bennetts Associates. Our final judging panel will be a

Tickets for the awards ceremony, which will be held at The Brewery on 17 October, are now on sale.