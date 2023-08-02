Winners will be revealed at live Architect of the Year awards on 17 October

The shortlists for the 2023 Architect of the Year Awards have been announced.

The entries have been whittled down to the 93 unique finalists shown below. They include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Maich Swift, Squire & Partners Architects, and HTA Deisgn.

Alongside trophies for work in all the main sectors, there is also a Gold Award that will be presented on the night. 

This is our award for the ‘best of the best’. The winning architectural practice in each category will be put forward for a judges’ vote to determine our Gold Award winner for 2023.

There are a number of new categories in the 2023 awards including the Best One-Off Project of the Year and the Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year.

The judging panel this year includes Anna Hollyman, senior advisor, UKGBC, Darryl Chen, urban design lead, Hawkins\Brown, Dav Bansall, partner, Howells, Kay Hughes, design director, HS2, Marta Galinanes Garcia, director, AKT II, Murray Kerr, director, Denizen Works, and Peter Fisher, director, Bennetts Associates. Our final judging panel will be a

Tickets for the awards ceremony, which will be held at The Brewery on 17 October, are now on sale.

NET ZERO ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - In partnership with UKGBC

Morris + Company

van Heyningen and Haward

Architecture for London

PRP

Fletcher Priest

tp bennett

HLM Architects

HTA Design

 

HIGHER EDUCATION ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

HLM Architects

MCW Architects

Greenaway Architecture

Sheppard Robson

WGP Architects

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

R H Partnership Architects

Atkins

 

INDIVIDUAL HOUSE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Hollaway Studio

Loader Monteith

Fletcher Crane Architects

Strom Architects

Maich Swift Architects

Satish Jassal Architects

Coffey Architects

pH+

 

REFURBISHMENT ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Gort Scott

Purcell

Sheppard Robson

Mikhail Riches

Squire & Partners

Hall McNight

Simpson & Brown

Stiff+Trevillion

 

PRIVATE HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Squire & Partners

Stolon Studio

Patel Taylor

Howells

JTP

HTA Design

Peak Architects

 

PUBLIC AND SOCIAL HOUSING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

PRP

shedKM

Patel Taylor

Bell Philips

Child Graddon Lewis

 

RETAIL AND LEISURE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Holland Harvey

Hollaway Studio

Morrison Design

HLM Architects

 

PUBLIC BUILDING ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - SPONSORED BY VANDERSANDEN

Bell Phillips

John McAslan + Partners

Burrell Foley Fischer

Hugh Broughton Architects

Gibson Thornley Architects

Foster Wilson Size

AOC Architecture

 

SOCIAL VALUE AWARD

Studio Weave

We Made That

WGP Architects

Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

Feilden Fowles

Jan Kattein Architects

Mae

Dallas-Pierce-Quintero

 

INTERIOR ARCHITECT ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - SPONSORED BY ZENTIA

Cousins & Cousins

Architecture for London

Gensler

Atkins

SODA Studio

tp bennett

Piercy&Company

3DReid

 

ONE OFF SMALL PROJECT ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Morris+Company

Hall McKnight

jmarchitects

Sanderson Sculpture with Mark Wray Architects

Studio Weave

Chris Dyson Architects

Balan and Nambisan

 

YOUNG ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR - SPONSORED BY RYNO

andre kong Studio

Oliver Leech Architects

[Y/N] Studio

Sanchez Benton Architects

MOST Architecture

Studio Weave

Whittaker Parsons

MAP Architecture

 

OFFICE ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

Fletcher Priest

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

LOM Architecture and Design

Morris + Company

Barr Gazetas

EPR Architects

 

EDUCATION (nursery to 6th form) ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

vPPR Architects

Hollaway Studio

van Heyningen and Haward

NVB Architects

Levitt Bernstein

IID Architects

Perkins&Will

Lee Evans Partnership

 

EMPLOYER ARCHITECT OF THE YEAR

White Ink Architects

Studio Moren

Holland Harvey

Ackroyd Lowrie

Stride Treglown

PRP

HTA Design

AECOM

 

INDUSTRY/MANUFACTURING PARTNER - IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

ACS Stainless Steel Fixings

Forbo Flooring Systems

Future Joinery Systems

Plan A

 

