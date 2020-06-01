Ike Ijeh
Ike Ijeh is Building Design's architectural correspondent
- Features
Grounded: Is there a future for airport terminals?
Ike Ijeh surveys aviation’s architectural gems and asks what will become of them if the pandemic sinks the sector
- Features
Eight great museums you can see but can’t touch
Ike Ijeh’s guide to museums to put on your bucket list for when normality returns
- Building Study
Building Study: Plumstead Centre, London, by Hawkins Brown
The architect reckons it has found the solution to saving libraries from extinction. Ike Ijeh assesses the end result
- Features
Coronavirus: What next for architecture?
Britain embraced an architectural vision of a better world after the shock of WWII. Ike Ijeh asks if coronavirus might have the same effect
- Building Study
Building Study: Town House, Kingston University, by Grafton Architects
Grafton’s first UK building is a thrilling reinterpretation of the university library, writes Ike Ijeh
- Building Study
The world’s hottest projects in 2020
Ike Ijeh tours the planet to report on this year’s most anticipated completions
- Building Study
Building Study: Auckland Tower, County Durham, by Niall McLaughlin
The architect has given Auckland Castle a timber tower resembling a siege engine – but while it’s a permanent fixture there’s nothing static about it
- Building Study
Building Study: Walker’s Court, Soho, by Soda Studio
The Walker’s Court development, on the site of the famous Raymond Revuebar, could help Soho rediscover some heart
- Technical
Technical Study: Stratford Pavilion by Acme
This substantial structure at the Olympic Park had to be built over a DLR tunnel, setting the team major challenges. Ike Ijeh reports
- Building Study
Building Study: Zayed Centre, Great Ormond Street, by Stanton Williams
The £90m research centre for rare diseases gives the world-famous children’s hospital civic presence for the first time, writes Ike Ijeh
- Building Study
Building Study: Marmalade Lane, Cambridge, by Mole Architects
How does this housing development that was instigated and managed by residents work in practice?
- Features
The verdict: Ike Ijeh on the 2019 Stirling Prize winner
BD’s architecture critic suggests the judges allowed populism to influence their decision more than architecture
- Building Study
Building Study: The Twist, Norway, by BIG
Bjarke Ingels’ new art gallery over a river might have the whiff of gimmickry but Ike Ijeh finds himself beguiled
- Building Study
Building Study: Tintagel Bridge, Cornwall, by William Matthews Associates
The two halves of the severed castle have been reconnected by thrusting cantilevers that don’t quite meet. Ike Ijeh asks if Merlin was involved
- Features
Housing Design Awards 2019: The winners
This year’s completed scheme winners and the Housing Design Awards 2019 overall winner
- Features
Ike Ijeh on the 2019 Stirling Prize shortlist
BD’s architecture critic on this year’s six contenders
- Features
Housing Design Awards 2019: Uncompleted scheme winners
This year’s winners take a smart approach to densification that shows how to provide quality living space in constrained sites
- Building Study
Building Study: James Simon Galerie, Berlin, by David Chipperfield
The architect’s new gallery is a magnificent gateway to Berlin’s Museum Island, writes Ike Ijeh
- Technical
Technical Study: IOC Headquarters, Lausanne, by 3XN
The International Olympic Committee has raised the bar for office buildings. Ike Ijeh finds out how architect 3XN created a world-beater
- Building Study
Building Study: Churchill College housing, Cambridge, by Cottrell & Vermeulen
The postgraduate block is a deft study in how to do contextual architecture when the context happens to be your own work, writes Ike Ijeh