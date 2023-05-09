Net Zero Live’s specification session will explore how designers should tackle net zero in the commercial sector

Net Zero Live is back with a full-day programme exploring how the sector can best prepare for decarbonisation in order to meet the government’s 2050 emissions target.

Two morning sessions, chaired by editorial director, Chloe McCulloch, and special projects editor, Jordan Marshall, will take a look at determining an approach for retrofit and refurbishment, as well as Building Awards Net Zero Award finalists sharing their next steps.

Sponsored by Kingspan Data and Flooring, the afternoon session will shine a light on specifying for net zero in the commercial sector.

Achieving net zero carbon emissions is an important component of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies in the commercial real estate sector, and assessing the carbon emissions associated with the complete lifecycle of a building is vital.

However, improving the energy performance of workplaces is challenging. For the office sector to move from ambition to action, change within the industry is urgently needed.

Join our panel of experts from Lendlease, Kingspan Data and Flooring, and British Council for Offices, as they explore the areas of consideration when designing a net zero commercial workspace.

Considering all aspects of building design, the panellists will discuss design requirements as well as product and material specifications that can help enable delivery.

