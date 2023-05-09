Net Zero Live for Blog

Net Zero Live’s specification session will explore how designers should tackle net zero in the commercial sector

net zero live May 2023 spec session headshots

From left to right: Hollie Tye (chair), specification editor at Assemble Media Group; Ceire Kenny, sustainable futures manager at Lendlease; Peter Stocks, member of the technical affairs committee at British Council for Offices; and Debra Smith, divisional sustainability manager at Kingspan Data and Flooring

Net Zero Live is back with a full-day programme exploring how the sector can best prepare for decarbonisation in order to meet the government’s 2050 emissions target.

Two morning sessions, chaired by editorial director, Chloe McCulloch, and special projects editor, Jordan Marshall, will take a look at determining an approach for retrofit and refurbishment, as well as Building Awards Net Zero Award finalists sharing their next steps. 

Sponsored by Kingspan Data and Flooring, the afternoon session will shine a light on specifying for net zero in the commercial sector.

Achieving net zero carbon emissions is an important component of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies in the commercial real estate sector, and assessing the carbon emissions associated with the complete lifecycle of a building is vital.

However, improving the energy performance of workplaces is challenging. For the office sector to move from ambition to action, change within the industry is urgently needed. 

Join our panel of experts from Lendlease, Kingspan Data and Flooring, and British Council for Offices, as they explore the areas of consideration when designing a net zero commercial workspace.

Considering all aspects of building design, the panellists will discuss design requirements as well as product and material specifications that can help enable delivery.

Click here to register. The session will be available on demand for 12 months following the event. 

 

Postscript

This session is sponsored by Kingspan Data and Flooring

Kingspan_Group_logo750x500

Topics