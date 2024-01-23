The project aimed to preserve the history of the property, improve thermal performance and reduce the site’s carbon footprint

Designed by Simone de Gale Architects, a historic residence within Chelsea House has undergone a renovation intending to blend the past with the future.

Located in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the block of interwar flats and shops sits on the former site of the 1874 home of the Earl of Cadogan.

The goal of the retrofit was to preserve the rich history of the property, whilst integrating sustainable technologies to ensure a greener, more energy-efficient future for the residence.

A hallmark of this project was the team’s commitment to preserving elements of the original structure. Features such as the manual bell system connecting the kitchen to the bedrooms, and the timber parquet flooring, have been retained and restored.

To deliver more light and enhance the property’s living spaces, adaptations were made to the spatial layout, including increased floor-to-ceiling heights — which added a greater sense of space and grandeur.

The removal of cupboard voids created more storage areas and redefined the spatial layout within the rooms.

The external walls have been stripped and fortified with new insulation, which alongside the installation of mechanical systems, has resulted in improved thermal performance and a reduced carbon footprint.

The London-based practice sought to breathe new life into a piece of history, but also provide residents with a warm, modern and comfortable place to call home.