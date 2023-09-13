Cemfree masonry mortar set to save over 11,000 kg of CO2e on its first major project

McLaren Construction Group and masonry contractor, Lyons & Annoot, specified more than 100 tonnes of Cemfree masonry mortar for the internal blockwork of the ExCel London project – forming the product’s largest application yet.

The project encompasses a 25,000 sq m expansion to the eastern section of the existing venue, along with the addition of ICC convention facilities, exhibition halls and conference rooms, together with public green spaces.

McLaren made a commitment to create the most environmentally responsible scheme feasible, with the goal of achieving an ‘Excellent’ BREEAM rating upon completion.

Lyons & Annoot has been awarded the brick and blockwork contract for the project. As advocates of ultra-low carbon materials, the team set emission reduction targets through the initiative, with levels set to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Distinguished as mortar entirely free of Portland cement (PC), Cemfree offers a reduction in carbon emissions of the mortar of up to 70%. According to the manufacturer, it also exhibits comparable properties to PC, ensuring consistent curing times and workability.

As a result, the project is set to achieve carbon savings of around 11,308 kg of CO2e, the equivalent of 32 return flights from London to Barcelona.

Dave Mills, director of business development at Lyons & Annoot, said: “We worked on Phase 2 of the ExCel centre 14 years ago, so it is nice to be back working on Phase 3 with a product like Cemfree. We have worked in collaboration with Cemfree ultra-low carbon masonry mortar for over 18 months now. We have worked with Katie and her team on the product from a workability aspect, colour and also routes to what bricklayers are looking for to achieve all of our sustainability goals, while also advising our client base of the availability of such products.”