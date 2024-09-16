Full screen in popup Previous

In light of the rise of remote and hybrid working, home office design is evolving to help differentiate personal and professional spaces.

One solution is the construction of modular garden rooms, made increasingly accessible through companies like Okopod. These bespoke garden units are built using sustainable materials and provide additional workspace that is distinctly separate from the main living areas.

Designer Mattias Brietholz, who moved to Croydon, London, in 2022, sought to establish a clear boundary between his home and work environments. “The idea of having a space separate from our house where we can focus solely on projects has been a dream for a long time,” Brietholz noted. After considering several options, he chose Okopod for its strong designs and minimal disruption during the build process.

Founded in 2019, Okopod specialises in timber-framed garden rooms, extensions, and garages across the UK. The company emphasizes sustainability by offering eco-friendly timber products for its custom units. For his project, Brietholz selected Kebony wood for its sustainability and durability. Developed in Norway, Kebony wood is an environmentally friendly alternative to tropical hardwoods.

According to the team, the bio-based dual modification process permanently transforms the wood cell walls by forming locked-in polymers, increasing the dimensional stability, resistance, and hardness of the wood, and guaranteeing both a long life and a high level of safety. Alongside its minimal environmental impact and rich brown aesthetic, the Kebony facade requires no maintenance, making it the ideal long-term choice of material for Brietholz’ Okopod.