Devon-based native timber company, UK Hardwoods, has just acquired what the team calls the UK’s largest Thermo Vacuum System (TVS) machine.

The machine subjects wood to very high temperatures (170°C - 230°C) to change its chemical structure, alter colour, increase hardness and durability and protect the wood from attacks by mould and parasites.

Thermal vacuum systems are not a new technology; they have been used in aerospace since the 1950s and 1960s. However, technological advances continue, with modern systems offering higher precision, better automation, and increased energy efficiency.

The chemical-free process aims to enhance the timbers’ durability and stability so that the material can last for up to 60 years even when exposed to the elements. During the process, the wood darkens in colour, producing a product that needs no oiling or further treatment. UK Hardwoods’ managing director, Tom Bedford, said the process is “100% eco-friendly”.

He added: “At UK Hardwoods, we have the UK’s largest and most energy-efficient thermally modified Ash plant. Our hardwood timber is fully traceable, locally sourced, and carefully transformed from tree to board in our family-run yard in Devon. All UK Hardwoods products are certified ‘Grown in Britain’, meaning our customers can proudly support British forestry and local industries”.

The company already offers it customers hardwood for use in cladding decking, flooring and furniture, so the team are excited to diversity their product portfolio to include timber products for hardier environments.