Practice reimagines grade II-listed property with reclaimed materials and a design that honours its Georgian roots

Designed by Architecture for London, Barnsbury House has been refurbished and extended for an art historian and museum curator.

The grade II-listed Georgian property is situated in the Barnsbury Conservation Area in north London.

The clients’ brief called for interiors that blend the contemporary with the classic. This led to a design inspired by Jim Ede’s approach at Kettle’s Yard, with both modern and antique furniture, fittings and finishes.

The lower ground floor, previously a dark space with a convoluted kitchen arrangement, is now a light-filled, multi-functional family space with brick tile floors.

Historic soot-stained fireplaces have been revealed and original timber joists in the ceiling have been exposed.

The kitchen features Carrara marble work surfaces, English oak cabinetry fronts in a textured sawn finish, and internal carcasses lined in a red painted timber.

The original vaults to the front and side were converted into top-lit storage and utility areas, while a side addition at lower ground floor now accommodates a shower room and pantry.

The existing rear conservatory was replaced with a metal-framed extension.

Bespoke joinery in the mezzanine-level study forms a desk and a concealed bed for guests. The bay here is fitted with a window seat that offers views of the garden.

Reclaimed finishes were used where possible, including stone for the rear patio and bricks for the new side wall. The original rear outrigger was insulated internally to improve the thermal performance.