The new award promises to recognise the important role that manufacturing partners play in the architectural process and will provide an opportunity for industry partners to showcase their work

The Architect of the Year Awards is set to return to the Brewery on 17 October 2023, to shine a light on the incredible work achieved by practices over the past year.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, with the addition of a new category, Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year.

Designed to recognise the important role that manufacturing partners play in the architectural process, the new category will honour companies that have worked closely with architects to create innovative, sustainable, and high-quality solutions.

The awards are a great opportunity for industry partners to showcase their work and be recognised for their contributions to the field.

Any organisation that supplies a product, software or service to the architectural industry is eligible to enter.

The judges will be looking for a partner that has contributed to the success of projects through its expertise, quality, and commitment to excellence – with evidence of how their solutions have helped serve the architectural industry.

Evidence can include metrics, product development research, case studies and testimonials from satisfied customers.

This new category is expected to generate excitement among architects and manufacturing partners alike, and will hopefully encourage further collaboration and innovation within the industry.

Entries for the awards are now open and companies interested in entering for the Industry/Manufacturing Partner of the Year award are encouraged to do so before the deadline on 12 May 2023.