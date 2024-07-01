Woods Bagot appoints new chief executive

- Home
Kay, who has worked at the practice for almost 25 years, replaces Nik Karalis who is standing down after serving as chief executive since 2016.
Woods Bagot has appointed its new chief executive who has started the role today.
