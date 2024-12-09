Rayner announces plan to bypass local committees to stop developments ‘getting stuck in the system’

- Home
Housing secretary announces plan to remove ‘subjectiveness’ and allow applications to be approved if they follow the local plan and the NPPF
Angela Rayner has announced plans to allow planning officers to approve applications without permission from committees of councillors if they comply with local plans and the National Planning Policy Framework.
The housing secretary and deputy prime minister, speaking on the BBC yesterday, announced plans to overhaul planning committees in a bid to boost housebuilding.
