The Grenfell Inquiry’s expert architect delivered a robust message to the construction industry this morning at the publication of its report on the causes of the fire.

Architect Thouria Istephan, one of two expert panellists who supported inquiry chair Martin Moore-Bick in the inquiry, said that the inquiry would “make no apologies” for the “new burdens and responsibilities” which would be imposed on the industry if the reports recommendations are implemented.

“Put simply, if you work in the construction industry and you do not feel the weight of responsibility you have for people, for keeping people safe, you are in the wrong job,” she said.

Istephan was close to tears at one point during the statement as she paid tribute to to the victims and their families while highlighting the scale of loss that resulted from the 2017 fire.

“The losses so many people have suffered and my involvement in this process has left a mark on me as a person and as a professional, which will last far beyond this inquiry,” she said.

She noted that while the report made a series of recommendations for reform of the regulatory system, a culture change within the industry was also needed.

“The necessary change is also one of culture and behaviours,” she said. “Change on this scale needs to be owned and led by those of us working in the sector. It is not enough to pass an Act of Parliament and to sit back and think the work is done.

“Without change in behaviour and a recognition that the needs of the people who use our buildings must be placed at the centre of our work, the lessons of Grenfell will not truly be learnt in full.”