THISS Studio has undertaken a retrofit of a Victorian terraced house in Waltham Forest, North East London, transforming the ground floor to provide a more functional and brighter family space. The design seeks to address the client’s needs without extending the property, aiming to reduce the environmental impact and cost associated with construction.

The project reimagines the home’s ground floor layout, which the client previously felt to be cramped and dark, to maximise its existing footprint.

THISS Studio sought to meet the family’s brief by including a larger kitchen, better garden connectivity, and more workspace. The decision to avoid a more carbon-intensive extension allowed the budget to be redirected towards finishes and furnishings.

The architects describe their intervention as prioritising sustainability, with no new concrete used and all works carried out on the home’s existing foundations. FSC-certified timber and recycled materials feature heavily in the design.

Practice founder Sash Scott commented: “Building bigger does not always mean you’ll have a space with functionality and quality. We worked with our clients to understand what they really needed as a family, which was actually better, more usable space.”

He added: “In rethinking the home as a team, we have saved a huge amount of carbon and allowed our clients’ budget to be redirected into quality, more sustainable materials and fittings that means their home has a sense of beauty, and they will love being there for many years to come.”

The centrepiece of the retrofit is a reconfigured kitchen-diner, where the architects removed a section of the floor to create additional ceiling height, enhancing the sense of openness. Natural light is introduced through three oversized sash windows, while bespoke joinery, including a handmade kitchen crafted from FSC-certified pine, reflects an emphasis on renewable materials.

The clients remarked: “THISS Studio has done a terrific job in opening up the space to suit our family’s needs. The two front rooms have a really beautiful feel and so much more practical space, serving now as an office and family room.”

They added: “The kitchen, previously very boxed in and dark, is now light, airy and uplifting… The careful rethinking of space has avoided the environmental impact of an extension, instead creating something better and more beautiful within a footprint we could afford.”

A circular terracotta-tiled patio connects the interiors to the garden.

The project also includes the restoration of the original sitting room - previously converted into a kitchen - at the front of the property, which has been repurposed as a living and study space. New additions to the ground floor include a small WC and utility room.

Externally, a curved aluminium canopy has been introduced to provide shading for south-facing windows. The canopy has been laser cut from recycled aluminium.