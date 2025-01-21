Health secretary contrasts “honest, realistic, deliverable timetable” to Boris Johnson’s original pledge

The government has published a new timetable to deliver the New Hospital Programme, with some projects now pushed back beyond 2037 (see full list below).

Health secretary Wes Streeting yesterday described the new timetable as “honest, realistic [and] deliverable” in contrast to Boris Johnson’s original pledge to build 40 hospitals by 2030 which Streeting said was built on the “shaky foundation of false hope”.

Under the plan, which will see 46 hospitals built or refurbished, projects will be delivered and funded in five-year “waves”, with £15bn allocated for each wave. Five schemes now may not start construction until 2039, nine years after the original deadline set out by Johnson in 2020.

streeting

Source: Flickr/Number 10

Health secretary Wes Streeting said the new hospitals would be built in five year waves meaning several will not complete until some time in the 2040s

A total of 21 schemes have already been approved. Of these, 14 are either open to patients, in construction or have had their main build full business case approved, while a further seven will replace RAAC hospitals, which are deemed more urgent due to safety risks.

Of the 25 remaining, seven schemes are due to start construction in the upcoming wave of construction (2025 to 2030).

A total of nine ”wave two” schemes will start between 2030 and 2035 and a further nine ”wave three” schemes between 2035 and 2039, with five of these not expected to start until 2037 at the earliest.

Streeting said: “The New Hospital Programme we inherited was unfunded and undeliverable. Not a single new hospital was built in the past five years, and there was no credible funding plan to build forty in the next five years.”

He added: ”Working closely with colleagues in HM Treasury,we have secured five-year waves of investment, ensuring that there is always a balanced portfolio of hospital schemes at different development stages being delivered now and into the future.

starmer

Source: Flickr/Number 10

Prime minister Keir Starmer visiting Coventry hospital last October. The new government has said previous plans to build or refurbish 40 hospitals by the end of this decade were unrealistic

“This is the most efficient and cost-effective way of giving our NHS the buildings it needs, giving the construction sector the certainty it needs to deliver.”

The hospitals are being delivered using a standardised design, known as Hospital 2.0. The government said: “A hospital built through Hospital 2.0 principles will use sustainable and modern methods of construction designed for manufacturing assembly to accelerate the building process.”

Revised NHP Timetable

Table 1: wave 0 schemes (already under construction)  
Scheme Cost estimate  
Alumhurst Road Children’s Mental Health Unit, Dorset £500m or less  
Royal Bournemouth Hospital, Dorset £500m or less  
St Ann’s Hospital, Dorset £500m or less  
Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester £500m or less  
CEDAR Programme Cost estimate not given   
Oriel Eye Hospital Cost estimate not given   
National Rehabilitation Centre Cost estimate not given  
     
Table 2: wave 1 schemes (to start construction between 2025 and 2030)    
Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate
Poole Hospital, Dorset 2025 to 2026 £500m or less
Derriford Emergency Care Hospital, Plymouth 2025 to 2026 £500m or less
Cambridge Cancer Research Hospital 2025 to 2026 £500m or less
Shotley Bridge Community Hospital, Durham 2026 to 2027 £500m or less
Milton Keynes Hospital 2027 to 2028 £500m or less
Women and Children’s Hospital, Cornwall 2027 to 2028 £500m or less
Hillingdon Hospital, north-west London 2027 to 2028 £1bn to £1.5bn
North Manchester General Hospital 2027 to 2028 £1bn to £1.5bn
West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1bn to £1.5bn
Hinchingbrooke Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £501m to £1bn
James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1bn to £1.5bn
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1bn to £1.5bn
Leighton Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1bn to £1.5bn
Airedale General Hospital (RAAC) 2027 to 2028 £1bn to £1.5bn
Frimley Park Hospital (RAAC) 2028 to 2029 £1.5bn to £2bn
Brighton 3Ts Hospital 2026 to 2027 Cost estimate not given
     
Table 3: wave 2 schemes (to start construction between 2030 and 2035)    
Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate
Leeds General Infirmary 2032 to 2034 £1.5bn to £2bn
Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, Sutton 2032 to 2034 £1.5bn to £2bn
Whipps Cross University Hospital, north-east London 2032 to 2034 £1bn to £1.5bn
Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow 2032 to 2034 £1.5bn to £2bn
Watford General Hospital 2032 to 2034 £1.5bn to £2bn
Leicester General Hospital Royal Infirmary 2032 to 2034 £1bn to £1.5bn
Kettering General Hospital 2032 to 2034 £1bn to £1.5bn
Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton 2032 to 2034 £501m to £1bn
Torbay Hospital 2032 to 2034 £501m to £1bn
     
Table 4: wave 3 schemes (to start construction between 2035 and 2039)    
Scheme Expected construction start date (post-NHP review) Cost estimate
Charing Cross Hospital and Hammersmith Hospital, London 2035 to 2038 £1.5bn to £2bn
North Devon District Hospital, Barnstaple 2035 to 2038 £1bn to £1.5bn
Royal Lancaster Infirmary 2035 to 2038 £1bn to £1.5bn
St Mary’s Hospital, north-west London 2035 to 2038 £2bn or more
Royal Preston Hospital 2037 to 2039 £2bn or more
Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital 2037 to 2039 £2bn or more
Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading 2037 to 2039 £2bn or more
Hampshire Hospitals 2037 to 2039 £2bn or more
Eastbourne District General, Conquest Hospital and Bexhill Community Hospital 2037 to 2039 £1.5bn to £2bn

