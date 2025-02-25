The former headquarters of Conran & Partners was originally designed by Michael Hopkins & Partners for David Mellor

The Conran Building at 22 Shad Thames, a recently grade II-listed example of High-Tech architecture, has been refurbished by Squire & Partners.

Designed by Michael and Patty Hopkins and completed in 1991, the building was originally commissioned by cutlery designer and retailer David Mellor, before being acquired by Terence Conran in 1996. The refurbishment, completed in September for funding partner Amazon Capital and development manager Lateral, includes upgraded building services and new sustainability features.

Tim Gledstone, senior partner at Squire & Partners, said: “The Conran Building is a design classic which we have repurposed in a sustainable manner thinking about modern workspace, power and data requirements.”

Michael Hopkins & Partners (now Hopkins Architects) originally conceived the highly crafted building as a reflection of Mellor’s approach to design and manufacturing. Non-structural elements were handmade or hand-finished by Mellor himself.

The upper floors functioned as Mellor’s penthouse home, with the lower levels serving as a workshop and showroom for his cutlery and metalwork business. Following its acquisition by Conran, the building became the headquarters for Conran & Partners, housing his design, restaurant, and retail operations.

The refurbishment has retained and restored key features while introducing new elements. The building’s lead-clad exterior has been repaired, and the ground-floor reception has been redesigned to act as a central hub.

Chris Lanitis, co-founder and chief investment officer of Amazon Capital, said: “Arguably the coolest building in Shad Thames with a superb design heritage, the Conran Building makeover by Squire & Partners proves that landmark buildings do not need to be knocked down, they can be sensitively repurposed and the architecture given a new lease of life.”

The building’s modular concrete frame allows for adaptable layouts, and all floors remain dual-aspect, with floor-to-ceiling glazing providing natural ventilation and views over the Thames and Shad Thames.

Internally, non-original paint has been removed to expose the original concrete soffits and columns. Carpet tiles have been replaced with timber flooring, while some areas of original granite floor and recessed lighting have been reinstated.

A new glazed conservatory has been added to the top floor, replacing a damaged structure that was previously demolished. The upper two floors, originally residential, have been converted into office space.

Workspaces include breakout areas and refurbished kitchens. Glazed partitions and Crittall-style windows have been installed to form meeting rooms.

The basement has been reconfigured to include cycling facilities, showers, and changing areas. Heating and cooling are now provided by air source heat pumps, with a VRF system installed on each floor.

