Project will deliver 26,000sq m of office space, shops and three new residential blocks

Simpson Haugh’s plans to convert a grade II-listed warehouse into offices and build 746 new homes were last night approved by Manchester City Council.

GNW Developments, a joint venture between developer Trilogy and Hong Kong based investor Peterson Group, is planning to build three residential blocks and provide 26,000sq metres of grade A office space through its redevelopment of Great Northern Warehouse and connected sites.

The Victorian warehouse would be retained and refurbished, with the multi-storey car park on the site also converted into office space. An atrium would be introduced to allow light into the internal spaces.

The connected Leisure Box site, which currently houses a gym and cinema, will be partially demolished and three residential tower blocks built ranging from 16 to 34 storeys in in height. The scheme will not include affordable housing because of viability constraints.

Two further buildings, Deansgate Terrace North and Deansgate Terrace South will be refurbished and altered to form commercial space.

Work on the project, which has a gross development value of £294m is expected to start next year and is expected to last five years.