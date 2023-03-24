Full screen in popup Previous

Next An artists' render of Sheppard Robson's Melbourn Science Park Source: Sheppard Robson 1/4 show caption

Sheppard Robson has unveiled its vision for a £250m redevelopment of a science park in south Cambridgeshire as the scheme heads towards planning officials.

Melbourn Science Park, located in a small village nine miles south of Cambridge, is owned by Bruntwood SciTech, which commissioned the architect to draw up a new 10-year masterplan.

The scheme would see six new buildings constructed and the redevelopment of three more, delivering a total 390,000 sq ft of laboratory and office space for approximately 75 life science and tech businesses.

Proposals include a co-working hub and shared events space, a gastropub and an 18-bedroom hotel, improved transport provision, and a new village green for Melbourn.

Brunwood SciTech claims all developments in the masterplan will be net zero carbon in construction and operation and that the scheme will result in a 30% biodiversity net gain.

If approved, the first phase of development would begin this winter and reach completion in spring 2026.

The design team on the job include landscape architect Planit-IE, structural engineer AKT II, MEP and sustainability consultant Ramboll and QS Gleeds.