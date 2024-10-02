Liverpool City Council has granted planning consent for the redevelopment of the historic Littlewoods building into a film and TV production hub, led by developers Capital & Centric

Plans to transform Liverpool’s iconic Littlewoods building into a film and TV campus have been approved by Liverpool City Council’s Planning Committee. The designs, submitted by developer Capital & Centric and created by architects shedkm, aim to restore and repurpose the 1930s Edge Lane site into a new creative hub.

The project will include the development of two 20,000 sq ft studios designed for large-scale productions, along with office spaces, workshops, studio support facilities, and an education centre. The council-owned site will be opened to the surrounding community, featuring a restored former canteen, which will be converted into a multi-purpose screening and performance area. This space will include five small cinema screens, an outdoor performance zone, and a permanent food hall, accessible to the public during non-working hours.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “The transformation of the Littlewoods building into a world-class, cross-sector film, TV and creative campus is a game-changer for the Liverpool City Region. It’s a testament to our growing reputation as a centre for creativity and innovation.

“This project not only preserves a cherished part of our heritage but will also drive economic growth, create thousands of jobs, and cement our place on the international stage as a destination for high-end productions.”

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet member for Growth and Economy, Councillor Nick Small, added: “It’s fantastic news that the Littlewoods Project has been greenlit by the city’s Planning Committee. It means the stage is set for it to play a lead role in transforming Liverpool’s TV and film offer. There’s still some plot development to take place and we’ll be working closely with Capital & Centric and the Combined Authority to ensure a truly blockbuster scheme is delivered.”

The construction of the new sound stages is expected to take approximately one year, while the repurposing of the existing building will require a longer timeline due to the complexity of the structures. The project is anticipated to create around 4,000 full-time equivalent jobs within the region’s creative sector.

Planners Avison Young are working alongside the developers to bring the project to completion.