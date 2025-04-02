Development will form second phase of life sciences and advanced manufacturing innovation hub

Plans by Scott Brownrigg for a new technology and research building at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire have been approved by Vale of White Horse District Council.

The 70,000 sq ft scheme, named Tech Foundry West, forms the second phase of a wider development intended to accommodate a growing cluster of science and technology occupiers at the site.

The new building will sit on the north-western corner of the campus, adjacent to Tech Edge 1 and 2, the first phase of the development which is currently under construction. The scheme is being delivered speculatively and deliver flexible accommodation for advanced manufacturing, laboratory and office tenants.

A sawtooth roof articulates the nine separate units with photovoltaic panels on the southwest-facing slopes. Brise soleil on the south-facing glazed elevations and polycarbonate cladding to the north aim to manage solar gain and improve daylighting.

Landscape proposals include new tree planting and planters inspired by leaf cell structures, as well as a pedestrian nature trail intended to support wellbeing and biodiversity on site.

Construction on Tech Foundry West has now commenced, with completion expected in early 2026.