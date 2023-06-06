Peter Barber’s Architecture Room takes inspiration from the “analogue, crafted and handmade”

Source: Ben Flatman

Clay Station, prototype tiles, by Assemble RA

Source: Ben Flatman

Context and prototype wall model for a lime and hempcrete house, by Jonathan Tuckey Design

Source: Ben Flatman

Prototypical model for post-tropical dwelling, by Annabelle Tan

Source: Ben Flatman

Moore Park Road, by Stephen Taylor Architects

Source: Ben Flatman

The Home of the Opuntian Locrians, by Bjork Haraldsdottir

Source: Ben Flatman

Pangolin grotesque for New College, Oxford, by David Kohn Architects

Source: Ben Flatman

Context and prototype wall model for a lime and hempcrete house, by Jonathan Tuckey Design

Source: Ben Flatman

Bridging skill and ethics (-VECO2 bridge infrastructure), by Groupwork

Source: Ben Flatman

Untitled: Folly; Bouldercolumn, by the late Dame Phyllida Barlow RA

Source: Ben Flatman

Rooves of Venice, by Chris Dove

Source: Ben Flatman

(L) Westminster Coroner's Court material concept study, by Lynch Architects, (R) 1:20 study model - fragment of a rammed-earth house, by Jonathan Tuckey Design,

Source: Ben Flatman

The Royal Academy’s 255th Summer Exhibition has opened. The 2023 Architecture Room has been curated by Royal Academician, Peter Barber.

In an apparent reaction to the prevailing digital focus of much contemporary design, the RA states that this year’s Architecture Room takes its inspiration from “the process of construction and making”, showcasing works that embody an “analogue, crafted and handmade” approach.

The room contains a selection of models, drawings, textiles, and ceramics. The gallery’s focal point consists of two monumental pieces by the late Phyllida Barlow RA.

Source: Ben Flatman

Large structure formed of a truss and a found tree, conceived by the students of the Architectural Association’s Design + Make MA programme

Additionally, occupying a significant portion of the space, there is a large structure composed of a truss and a discovered tree, conceived by students from the Architectural Association’s Design + Make MA program.

Assemble, the Turner prize-winning collective, make their debut as Royal Academicians and present prototypes of ceramic tiles utilized in their 2017 Art on the Underground project at Seven Sisters station.

20230605_092754

Source: Ben Flatman

Ugandan designer Jonah Luswata showcases his Moonlight Towers (2021), influenced by the obelisk’s form and constructed using American red oak

In a special invitation, Ugandan designer Jonah Luswata showcases his Moonlight Towers (2021), influenced by the obelisk’s form and constructed using American red oak.

In a return to convention after last year’s exhibition, when Niall McLaughlin co-curated two architecture rooms with artist and fellow Royal Academician Rana Begum, this year sees Barber acting as sole curator of a single room. 

