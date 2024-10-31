Muyiwa Oki described the six shortlisted projects as ” truly remarkable, breathtaking pieces of architecture”

Next Peckham House, London, by Surman Weston The Hall, Kent, by Taylor Hare Architects Six Columns, London, by 31/44 Architects Eavesdrop, Sussex, by Tom Dowdall Architects Source: Rory Gardiner Plas Hendy Stable Block, Monmouthshire, by Studio Brassica Architects Farmworker’s House, Cornwall, by Hugh Strange Architects 1/6 show caption

RIBA has announced the shortlist for the 2024 House of the Year award, which recognises the UK’s best new home.

Contenders for the annual prize are drawn from the wider cohort of 2024 RIBA Award winners covering England and Wales.

Surman Weston, Town Dowdall Architects, Hugh Strange Architects, Taylor Hare Architects, Studio Brassica Architects and 31/44 Architects are all in the running for this year’s gong.

RIBA said the list represented a broad mix of different design approaches that are located across deeply rural and densely urban areas.

It includes upgraded listed buildings such as The Hall by Taylor Hare, a refurbished grade II-listed 16th century house in Kent, and Plas Hendy Stable Block by Studio Brassica, a grade II-listed Arts and Crafts stable block in Monmouthshire which has been restored as a family home.

It also includes four “beautifully crafted” new homes, two in London on complex city sites and two in rural settings.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said the six homes “show how we can deliver high-quality residential architecture with impact”.

“Individually, they are truly remarkable, breathtaking pieces of architecture; together they offer scalable solutions to issues faced by our built environment – from reinventing existing buildings to working with complex and constrained sites,” he said.

“However, their true success lies in the health and wellbeing of those that live inside them: there can be no greater mark of achievement for an architect.”

The award’s jury chair Je Ahn said the list “shows the breadth of possibilities” for what a house could be.

“From rural contexts to tight urban sites, including fine craftsmanship and intergenerational living amongst other driving forces – all these houses are essentially about the people who live inside.

“Together the shortlisted exemplars offer scalable solutions to the urgent issues of today – displaying care towards sustainability and social changes, including the revival of historic buildings which don’t negatively impact the natural environment.”