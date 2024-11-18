New Real Living Wage for London and the UK set last month

RIBA has issued guidance to practices outlining their responsibility to pay architectural assistants and apprentices the Real Living Wage.

The institute said firms which do not compensate staff on the lowest salaries for unpaid overtime with either time off in lieu or flexible working risked tipping these employees’ hourly earnings below the Real Living Wage.

It said this “clearly breaches” their obligations as a RIBA chartered practice.

The new Real Living Wage as published last month is £13.85 an hour in London and £12.60 for the rest of the UK, with employers required to implement the salaries by 1 May 2025.

While RIBA said there is widespread compliance with the requirement, those on lower salaries, including apprentices, architectural assistants, office managers and admin staff are most at risk of not receiving the Real Living Wage.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki, who has championed improvements in workplace wellbeing in the profession, said the guidance was a “cautionary note” reminding all RIBA chartered practices that they must ensure fair and equal treatment of all employees.

He said: “Architecture is a fulfilling but demanding career. Our profession is not unique in its culture of unpaid overtime, but the difference is that architects’ salaries don’t reflect the actual amount of work they do – nor the value of it.”

Oki called for the normalisation of flexible working arrangements and for practices not to expect or require overtime that cannot be compensated.

“A culture of long hours and low pay, after a long route to professional qualification, is an unreasonable reward for the effort expended to join our profession,” he said.

“It undermines our profession and excludes people, including those with caring responsibilities or disabilities. Attracting and retaining diverse talent is a prerequisite for delivering architecture that responds to the needs of everyone in society.”