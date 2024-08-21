Two UK practices in final four of international competition

Two UK practices are among the finalists of an international RIBA competition to design an educational visitor centre in Masai Mara, Kenya.

London’s Studio Moren and Manchester’s Void Studios have both made it to the final four along with Australia-based Hayman & Charlton Architects and Rome-based DCS Architects.

More than 100 practices from 32 countries entered the competition for the Conservation Centre at Oloololo Gate on the northern edge of the Masai Mara nature reserve.

Launched on behalf of Abercrombie & Kent Philanthropy, the competition brief asked for a scheme which would “educate, inspire, and create awareness about conservation and the traditions of the Maasai people”.

The centre aims to highlight the significance of the natural and cultural heritage of the region and be a “focal point” for visitors to the reserve.

Architectural Association of Kenya president Florence Nyole, who was part of the evaluation panel, said the competition had attracted “outstanding architectural talent”.

“The forms, the rich colours and the flow of spaces met the brief with most of them exceeding our expectations.

“It was a tough session for the jury but the emerging top four showed exemplary solutions that can be taken further to give conservancy a breathtaking centre. We wish them the best in the next phase of the competition.”

The shortlisted entrants will receive feedback on their design to enable further development before a final presentation and interview will take place to select the winner in November 2024.