Purcell’s Stratford plans move a step closer

A project to convert grade II-listed former fire brigade accommodation in east London into studio space for the creative industries has received a funding boost.

Purcell’s plans for Alice Billings House in Stratford have been awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £467,172 – on top of already-committed funding for the scheme from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the London Borough of Newham and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

Project client Creative Land Trust plans to transform the derelict early 1900s building into studios for around 80 artists, with a permanent home for a community heritage and arts-education programme in Stratford’s civic quarter.

