News

Purcell’s Stratford plans move a step closer

By Jim Dunton2023-11-09T08:06:00

Alice Billings House will reconnect the local community to this important historic civic landmark. The new public realm space (c) Purcell crop

Source: Purcell

East London project secures £467k grant from National Lottery Heritage Fund

A project to convert grade II-listed former fire brigade accommodation in east London into studio space for the creative industries has received a funding boost.

Purcell’s plans for Alice Billings House in Stratford have been awarded a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £467,172 – on top of already-committed funding for the scheme from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, the London Borough of Newham and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

Project client Creative Land Trust plans to transform the derelict early 1900s building into studios for around 80 artists, with a permanent home for a community heritage and arts-education programme in Stratford’s civic quarter.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts