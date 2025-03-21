Prior + Partners has been appointed to lead the campus masterplan framework for the University of Leeds, following a three-stage public procurement process. The 18-month commission forms part of the university’s response to changing global expectations around the design and experience of academic campuses.

The masterplanning team includes Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, DNCO, Alan Baxter Ltd, Expedition Engineering, Gardiner & Theobald, Evolve Digital Workplaces, and Kate McLaren Design. Re-form Landscape Architecture and Civic Engineers are also part of the team.

The framework is intended to explore opportunities to improve the university’s physical estate and enhance the student experience, while supporting its role in the cultural, social and economic life of Leeds and the wider region.

The university stated that the commission seeks to help future-proof the campus, ensuring it continues to meet the needs of students, staff and visitors over the coming decades.

Jennifer Wilson, Director of Masterplanning, Asset Management & Sustainability at the University of Leeds, said: “Reimagining our campus will deliver long-term change that will benefit the University and wider city. But most importantly, it is about creating a welcoming campus that supports the needs of students for years to come, invoking a sense of belonging and opportunity.

Elise Baudon, Director of Masterplanning at Prior + Partners, said: “As placemakers, we’re inspired by the fundamental role of universities in underpinning the identity of their home cities, helping to create dynamic economies, stronger communities and better futures. In the case of Leeds, our enthusiasm is only made greater by the many opportunities and assets this historic University and City has to offer.

“We’re excited to be embarking on a collaborative journey with the University as well as our wider design team who bring extensive experience in shaping cities, places, buildings and spaces for universities, city authorities, and major institutional partners. This local, national and international track record will inform our understanding of and approach to the layers of social and built fabric in and around the campus at Leeds.”