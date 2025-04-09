Proposals for 77 Marsh Wall site to contain 925 homes and a mixed-use podium

Patel Taylor is working up plans to build one of London’s tallest residential towers in Canary Wharf for developer Areli Group.

The 220m tall 77 Marsh Wall scheme is being developed on behalf of British Airways Pension Trustees Limited and would contain 925 homes above a mixed-use podium.

Currently in early pre-planning, it would be Canary Wharf’s third tallest tower if built, behind the 235m One Canada Square and 233m Landmark Pinnacle.

A sketch of the tower included as part of a first public consultation shows a building consisting of three split floorplates of varying heights on the 0.47ha dockside site.

It would require the demolition of the site’s existing building, a 17-storey office block built in the early 1990s known as Sierra Quebec Bravo.

Areli said the building offers “very little in the way of benefits to the community” and that it wanted to maximise the “unique and exciting” potential of the waterfront site with new public spaces, shops and restaurants.

The podium would contain around 4,000sq m of retail, leisure and workspace along with a cinema and cycle parking under early plans aired in the public consultation.

Homes in the tower above the podium would be of a mix of tenures including shared ownership, build to rent, social rent, apart-hotel and co-living.

“We want to challenge traditional housing models and deliver the UK’s most exciting multi-tenure housing development, an outward-facing space that embraces the existing community,” Areli said.

The firm has also submitted a 26-page environmental impact assessment scoping report, drawn up by consultant Trium, to Tower Hamlets council ahead of the submission of a full planning application.

Other firms currently on the project team include planning consultant DP9 and communications firm Kanda Consulting.