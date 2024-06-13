Full screen in popup Previous

Next Under the plans, the scheme will see an extra three storeys added to the existing building The scheme will be given a makeover by 2027 Source: Glass Canvas Roof terraces will be added to the existing building under the work Source: Glass Canvas 1/4 show caption

Orms has been given the green light for the redevelopment of Deutsche Bank’s City headquarters after the scheme at 75 London Wall was granted a section 106 agreement.

The scheme was OK’d in March by the City under a delegated powers agreement with last week’s section 106 one of the last planning hurdles to be cleared.

The value of the London Wall deal is put at around £250m and involves a retrofit-first approach for work on the 320,000 sq ft building which will also include roof terraces as well as improved public realm.

The project team includes project manager Opera and QS Gardiner & Theobald.

Deutsche Bank, which has been at the site since the 1990s, has largely competed moving its staff out of the building, also known as Winchester House, and into new offices at 21 Moorfields.

The bank’s new office was formally opened last week after being handed over last autumn nearly 18 months late by Sir Robert McAlpine. Fit-out work at the 17-storey scheme, designed by Wilkinson Eyre, is being carried out by ISG.

The building at 75 London Wall was designed in the early 1990s by Swanke Hayden Connell. The revamp is expected to complete in 2027.