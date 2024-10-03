The move to 160 Old Street marks a new phase for Orms, designed to support its growing team

Orms has announced key leadership changes with the appointment of two new directors as the architecture practice moves to its new headquarters at 160 Old Street. The company has also achieved B Corp certification.

Miranda MacLaren has joined Orms as a director, bringing experience in residential, build to rent, student residential, and specialist living sectors. MacLaren’s housing expertise spans homeless shelters, affordable housing, senior living, and estate regeneration.

Robert Bird has also been appointed as practice director. With over 27 years of experience in practice and project management, Bird will oversee operational improvement at Orms, guiding the company’s strategy as it grows. His previous roles include senior positions at Stanton Williams and Penoyre & Prasad.

John McRae, director of Orms, said: “The move into a new studio and the appointment of new directors marks a moment of maturity for Orms. We’re delighted to welcome Miranda and Robert as new members of our leadership team.”

“The success that has led Orms to our current position has been built upon investment in our knowledge base - and crucially, putting that knowledge into action – particularly in the areas of building and material reuse, social and environmental sustainability, and decarbonisation.

“We’re already an employee-owned business, and we see our new B Corp status as the next logical step in the process of continual improvement of our practice and processes. My thanks and congratulations go to all the team members whose ongoing commitment makes Orms such an exciting practice to be part of.”

Orms’ new headquarters, located at 160 Old Street, is a former Royal Mail sorting office that the practice converted into a contemporary office space in 2018. Designed in collaboration with Tutto Bene Studio and workplace consultant Victoria Stares, the new office features a variety of workspaces, sustainable material use, and views across London.

Orms’ recent B Corp certification forms part of the practice’s commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices. Orms became an Employee Ownership Trust in 2018. Rosie Bard, an associate at Orms who led the certification process, said: “Achieving B Corp status aligns with Orms’ values. It’s a step that we believe makes our business fit for the accelerated age we live in.”

Hoolahan added that the practice is applying its industry-leading expertise in material reuse to its new office: “Existing materials from the previous fit-out were audited for reuse, and opportunities were identified for how they could be incorporated into our new design.”

