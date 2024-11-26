Full screen in popup Previous

Ole Scheeren has unveiled plans for a twin tower mixed-use scheme next to a Unesco world heritage site in Hangzhou, China.

The Beijing-based architect’s designs for the Urban Glen scheme were drawn up for Hong Kong developer New World Development.

Currently under construction, it consists of two main blocks, one containing a luxury Rosewood Hotel and the other housing 500,000sq ft of office space.

The development is positioned between Hangzhou’s Unesco-listed West Lake, a natural freshwater lake surrounded by mountains and temples, and the Qiantang River.

It is a key element of the Wangjiang New Town project, an urban initiative aiming to establish an art and cultural destination within the historic east China city.

Ole Scheeren said his designs for the project’s greenery-covered terraces were inspired by Hangzhou’s hilly landscapes.

“Instead of creating a hermetic singular volume, Urban Glen opens a highly interactive space in the middle of the city block – a space that unites living and working with nature, culture, and leisure,” the German-born architect said.

Scheeren’s other recent projects in China include a twin-tower office scheme in Shenzhen for JD.com, one of the country’s largest online retailers.

The architect is also behind a four-tower headquarters in Shenzhen for Tencent, China’s biggest company. Scheeren beat a host of start names last year to win the job including his former practice OMA, Foster & Partners, Heatherwick Studio, Zaha Hadid Architects and Herzog & de Meuron.