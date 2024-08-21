The architect was brought on board by developer Nelson Land to develop the scheme’s existing design

Nissen Richards Studio’s has completed the first phase its Berkshire housing scheme.

Developed by Nelson Land, Sterling Gardens is a multi-occupancy housing complex located in Newbury, comprised of a total of 167 apartments, central landscaping and underground parking.

Phase one of the project involved the delivery of 119 apartments. Of these new homes, 27 will be designated for social rent, 62 for “affordable rent” and 30 as shared ownership properties.

These homes were initially intended for private market sale, but a grant from Homes England and the local authority enabled them to be brought into affordable use.

The first of the project’s two phases covers housing blocks C to G in the scheme, with the second phase set to contribute the remaining 48 units in blocks A and B, starting later this year.

Blocks C to G predominantly offer two-bedroom flats, with half as many one-bed properties alongside a small number of three-bed homes, whereas blocks A and B will provide duplex family units. These apartment buildings will be set around courtyard gardens.

Sterling Gardens’ homes feature full-height windows. All residents will have a view of the project’s centrepiece gardens as well as access to a private terrace or balcony.

The one-hectare site that houses Sterling Gardens was previously industrial and had historic contamination issues as well as close boundaries with rail and road infrastructure.

Before becoming Sterling Gardens, the plot was used commercially as the site for Sterling Cables manufacturing plant and the Newbury Town Gas Company.

Nelson Land bought the site in 2006 and successfully sought planning permission to allow a change of use to residential. West Berkshire Council stipulated that a new road must be created through the development, leading to two new roundabouts as part of the plans.

The decontamination process had begun when the developer appointed Nissen Richards Studio to the project in 2018.

Jim Richards, Director of Nissen Richards Studio, explained the architect’s changes to the design plans. He said: “As well as updating the elevational and internal layouts, we proposed changing the car park arrangement, replacing the proposed multiple entrances with a single entrance via a manned concierge station that also houses the building manager, and adding in a lift and external wheelchair access. Three venting structures set within the new landscaping arrangement bring light and air into the lower ground car parking area.”

He added: “One of the biggest changes with the design evolutions to the scheme was an altered focus on materiality.

“Our approach was to base the designs in a much more contextualised study of local materials, leading to a more textured and expressive exterior treatment, showing a dedication to quality that goes all the way through the scheme.”