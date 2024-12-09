Full screen in popup Previous

Moxon Architects and Jacobs have completed a pedestrian and cycle bridge crossing the River Severn in Worcester.

The two firms were appointed by Worcestor county council to design the 145m-long Kepax bridge, which links the city centre with a residential north-western suburb.

It is named after the Kepax Ferry, a 19th century ferry crossing that operated close to the site of the new bridge, and is the city’s third bridge built solely for active travel.

From the east, the cable-stayed bridge rises from a high point on the edge of the city’s historic Gheluvelt Park, running parallel to the river before curving 90 degrees over the water and landing on an open field that was previously a landfill.

The 4m-wide deck is supported by a 29m-tall pylon at the ‘corner’ of the bridge’s span and flanked by a series of inward leaning stainless steel rods that alternate between supporting a handrail and cycle railing.

Its unusual ‘hockey stick’ shape was designed to pass over existing riverside paths and parkland without causing any obstructions, while providing a “bold, yet elegant” form, Moxon said.

It is also aligned with high points on the riverbanks, allowing the bridge to remain accessible during seasonal flooding.

Moxon Architects director Ezra Groskin said the crossing was an “important, climate-change resilient addition to Worcester’s civic infrastructure, forming a much-needed crossing over the River Severn.”

“While we hope the new bridge will become a landmark that local people are proud of, combining functionality with delight has been our primary concern throughout the project,” he added.

The bridge was officially opened to the public by Paralympic gold medallist Rebecca Redfern on 5 December.

Mark Bayliss, Worcester council cabinet member for highways and transport, said he was “thrilled to see this incredible bridge open”.

He said: “The response at the opening event was fantastic, and I’m confident this bridge will make a real difference for those who walk, wheel, and cycle around the city.

“Improving active travel routes is a key priority for us, and this bridge is a game-changer for both Worcester and the wider county.”