Practice’s plans for 25 Moorgate include new rooftop pavilion and second entrance

Morrow & Lorraine has secured planning permission for the low-carbon refurbishment of a 21-year-old City of London office building designed by Foggo Associates.

Eight-storey 25 Moorgate is a short distance from the Bank of England and currently has 10,440sq m of floorspace located around a central core.

Morrow & Lorraine’s proposals, worked up for investor Barings Real Estate, will reconfigure the building’s central core to establish a new entrance on Coleman Street and remodel the structure’s top two storeys, adding a new rooftop pavilion featuring a lightweight hybrid structure.

The single-storey addition will deliver an extra 700sq m of space, including a rooftop terrace with views of prominent City landmarks, including St Paul’s Cathedral.

The refurbishment will also give the building a new glazed terracotta rainscreen façade at ground and first-floor levels.

Morrow & Lorraine senior associate Will Aitken said the scheme was on track to achieve a BREEAM “outstanding” rating under the 2014 criteria for refurbishment and fit-out assessments.

“This project aimed to transform a building facing Coleman Street by adding a dual-fronted reception to enhance the street’s appeal, while keeping the primary entrance on Moorgate,” he said.

“The rooftop was redesigned to include planted terraces for tenants to enjoy the cityscape. The project aligned with sustainability goals by preserving the superstructure, enhancing the roof’s thermal performance, and installing efficient all-electric plant systems.”

Aitken added that the project would also see “unsightly” basement car parking vents and a ground floor car lift replaced with planters and glazing.

Blenheim House Construction is contractor for the project, structural engineer is Heyne Tillett Steel, services engineer is Hoare Lea, QS is Gardiner & Theobald, and landscape architect is Peter Williams Studio. PJMA is delivery architect for the project.

Work on 25 Moorgate is expected to complete in November 2024.