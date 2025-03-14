Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art reveals concept designs from six shortlisted teams competing to lead a major expansion of the Kansas City institution

Proposals by Renzo Piano, Kengo Kuma and Selldorf are among six concept designs unveiled by the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Missouri for a major expansion of its campus.

The project will create additional exhibition and learning spaces, improve public amenities, and enhance connections between the museum’s existing buildings and the surrounding 22-acre sculpture park.

The first-stage of the international competition, which is being run by Malcolm Reading Associates, attracted 182 entries from 30 countries across six continents.

The six shortlisted teams are led by Kengo Kuma & Associates, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Selldorf Architects, Studio Gang, Weiss/Manfredi Architecture, and WHY Architecture. The shortlisted proposals, developed by leading architecture practices, are now on display at the museum and online.

The museum’s architect selection committee is set to review the shortlisted designs in late spring before making a recommendation to the board of trustees.

Evelyn Craft Belger, chair of the museum’s board of trustees and the architect selection committee, said the revealing the six concept designs was a “thrilling moment for the museum and our community when we start to visualize an identity that will carry us through the coming decades”.

Julián Zugazagoitia, the museum’s director and chief executive, added: “We asked for bold, inspiring moves that also respected the existing museum campus and I’m so happy to say we’ve received them in these initial designs.

“Each is a fascinating response to a complex project brief, together they bring myriad perspectives. The teams have shone their beams of thought on our big questions: how do we synthesize our existing icons with a new proposition? How do we modernize and embrace the future but keep the best of our history? And, most of all, how do we create a museum that is transparent for all and instills a sense of belonging and well-being?”

The competition brief calls for a new addition or series of additions totalling approximately 61,000 square feet, alongside partial renovations of the original Nelson-Atkins building. The project is also expected to include a new primary entrance, expanded gallery spaces, a photography centre, a black-box theatre for digital art, and improved visitor facilities such as a restaurant and outdoor areas.

Kengo Kuma’s proposal uses gently sloping forms to evoke the Midwest region’s prairies and riverbeds, constructed from locally sourced stone, timber and glass.

Renzo Piano’s practice has sought to balance the museum’s main Beaux Arts building with the glowing Steven Holl-designed extension to the east with a transparent, light-filled pavilion which “erodes the boundary between institution and community”.

Selldorf has proposed a glazed facade for the main building’s portico and a western extension aiming to complement the Bloch Buildings, while Studio Gang envisages a multi-levelled extension and a prominent cafe building in the plaza.

The shortlist is rounded off by Weiss Manfredi’s proposal for a western extension prioritising the site’s plaza space, and WHY Architecture’s concept of wrapping the extension around three sides of the main building and adding a new entry pavilion.

Following the selection of a winning team, further design development and stakeholder consultation will take place before a final scheme is confirmed.