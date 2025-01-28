BDP-designed building is one of the most prominent in city’s financial district

Michael Laird Architects has unveiled its designs for a £200m refurbishment of Lloyds Banking Group’s Scottish headquarters.

The Port Hamilton building in the centre of Edinburgh will be transformed into an innovation hub under plans designed for developer Drum Property Group.

The 282,000sq ft, eight storey building was designed by BDP. It has been occupied by Lloyds subsidiary Scottish Widows for the past 30 years and, with its curved roof, is one of the most distinctive in the city’s financial district.

Drum group managing director Graeme Bone said the “level of investment, structure and net-zero objectives of the Port Hamilton redevelopment sends out a very strong message for the future of the city centre office market”.

As part of the deal with Lloyds, Drum will assume control of the property and take responsibility for redeveloping the building as part of a forward funding agreement.

Port Hamilton will remain the head office for the pensions and investments business as Drum has also concluded a pre-letting agreement with Lloyds which will see the firm enter a 21-year lease after the transformation works, which are expected to complete in 2027.