Full screen in popup Previous

Next Wellington College International, Pune Source: Hemant Pati Wellington College International, Pune Source: Hemant Pati Wellington College International, Pune Source: Hemant Pati Wellington College International, Pune Source: Hemant Pati 1/4 show caption

The first phase of a major new educational campus for Wellington College International in Pune, India, has been completed by MICA. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate 800 students, ranging from nursery to sixth form, across five interconnected buildings.

The new campus draws inspiration from the original Wellington College in Berkshire, featuring brick and stone arches, cloistered spaces, and courtyard landscapes.

Situated on a narrow site along the Mula Mutha River in north-east Pune, the campus is organised around a central square and an arched gateway, which provides access to gardens, playing fields, and educational spaces overlooking the river.

The campus is composed of five main elements, arranged side by side. These include the kindergarten and nursery, early years and junior school; the auditorium and dining block; the central square and arched administration building; the multi-purpose hall and swimming pool; and the senior school. The arrangement also allowed for phased construction.

The Junior School was completed and opened in 2023. The kindergarten and primary school building provides space for 180 pre-primary and early years pupils, as well as 300 places for primary school students. The building, spread over six floors, includes classrooms, ateliers, kitchens, and workshops arranged around a learning village.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Wellington College International, Pune Source: Hemant Pati Wellington College International, Pune Source: Hemant Pati Wellington College International, Pune Source: Hemant Pati 1/3 show caption

The design allows for both formal and informal learning, with outdoor gardens and terraces offering varied and flexible teaching spaces. The spaces are appropriately scaled to the age of the pupils, using warm materials, a range of colours, and shaded natural lighting to create an environment conducive to larger group activities, with extensive breakout spaces and specialist facilities to support a range of different teaching styles.

The central square serves as the heart of the campus, providing access to shared amenities such as reception and administration areas, a multi-purpose hall, sports and health facilities, and an auditorium. Cloisters extend from the square, leading to the secondary school, dining hall, and junior school.

MICA has incorporated sustainable design principles tailored to Pune’s climate, including passive natural ventilation through openings between floors, extensive shading on southern facades, and materials with high thermal mass to maintain consistent temperatures.

The senior school is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by 2025.