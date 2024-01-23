Plans by Sheppard Robson, Hawkins Brown and Simpson Haugh given the OK after decisions were deferred last month

Manchester council has given the green light to three major student residential schemes and more than 500,000sq ft of life sciences space.

Two applications designed by Sheppard Robson were among those approved by councillors late last week, including the firm’s £400m plans to redevelop the University of Manchester’s Fallowfield campus.

The scheme will see four 1960s buildings demolished including the 20-storey Owens Park Tower and the construction of 3,300 new student rooms.

Sheppard Robson also celebrated the approval of its half of the £450m Upper Brook Street masterplan, consisting of a nine-storey life sciences building and a 23-storey student accomodation tower.

The other half of the scheme, a 29-storey student accomodation tower designed by Simpson Haugh and a nine-storey life sciences block designed by masterplanner Hawkins Brown, was also given the nod by the planning committee.

The project team for this part of the masterplan includes landscape architect Re-form, planning consultant Avison Young, civil engineer WSP, heritage consultant Turley, structural engineer Edge, MEP engineer Ridge and transport consultant Curtins.

Re-form is also on board as landscape architect for Sheppard Robson’s half of the site alongside project managers Buro4 and PSK, cost consultants Abacus and Gardiner & Theobald and structural engineers HDR and Civic Engineers.

Upper Brook Street has been brought forward by a quartet of developers consisting of Property Alliance Group, Moda, McLaren Property Group, and Kadans. It is set to provide almost 2,000 student beds and half a million sq ft of life sciences workspace in the south Manchester neighbourhood of Ardwick.

The proposals for Fallowfield campus are for a mixture of towers up to 15-storeys in height. The taller buildings will be located centrally with lower rise blocks along the western and southern edges of the site.

On the project team for the Fallowfield redevelopment is planning consultant Turley, engineering firm Buro Happold and architecture and urban design firm Landscape Projects.