Sheppard Robson gets approval for 27-storey north London tower

Latest phase of Hornsey Gasworks regeneration will deliver 377 homes and a new public square

Sheppard Robson has announced that it has secured planning approval for the next phase of the Hornsey Gasworks regeneration in Wood Green, north London.

The fourth phase of the 1,700-home scheme will deliver 377 units and a range of flexible office and commercial space for developer Berkeley Group, as well as a new public square and landscaped rooftop terraces.

A 27-storey tower is the focal point of the phase. It will feature a gridded façade inset with recessed balconies.

