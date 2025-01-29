South Bank scheme was first approved in March 2022
Demolition contractor McGee has finally begun work on the scheme to redevelop the former ITV Studios headquarters bringing to an end a years-long planning battle.
The development, designed by Make Architects, will create a 25-storey office building connected to two buildings of 14 and six storeys on London’s South Bank.
Multiplex has been confirmed as main contractor on the job, with the value of its deal put at £500m.
The scheme was originally due to be built by Lendlease but he job was retendered last year after the developer decided it needed a plan B in the wake of the decision by Lendlease’s Australian parent to put it up for sale.
It is being developed by CO-RE and Mitsubishi Estate with others working on the job including QS T&T Alinea, landscape architect Grant Associates and engineer Arup.
A legal challenge by a local from a local campaign group called Save Our Southbank (SoS) was dismissed just before Christmas in the High Court.
SoS, which had argued that the tower could be refurbished to provide 200 homes and 500,000 sq ft of offices, then had until last week (21 January) to decide whether to launch a legal challenge through the Court of Appeal but the deadline to do so came and went.
The job, better known as 72 Upper Ground, is due to complete in 2029.
How the planning battle unfolded
November 2019: Site bought by developers Mitsubishi Estate and CO-RE for close to £150m
March 2022: Lambeth council gives scheme green light
May 2022: Lendlease lands 72 Upper Ground deal, known as Project Vista and then priced at £400m, having beaten Laing O’Rourke and Sir Robert McAlpine. A few days later, then communities secretary Michael Gove puts scheme on ice by issuing an Article 31 notice stopping demolition work at the site
September 2022: Gove’s successor Greg Clark calls scheme in for public inquiry
January 2023: Public inquiry finishes with decision promised by August that year
December 2023: Decision delayed for a third time by Gove, now back as communities secretary, with promise that final call will be made the following February
February 2024: In a 340-page report, Gove gives scheme green light
March 2024: Campaign group Save Our Southbank launches legal appeal against Gove’s decision
July 2024: Mace and Multiplex revealed as firms bidding revised deal
October 2024: Two day hearing into appeal is heard with decision promised by the end of November; Building reveals Multiplex has won re-run competition
December 2024: High Court throws out campaigners’ appeal
January 2025: Deadline for campaigners to challenge ruling elapses; McGee finally starts work to bring down tower
