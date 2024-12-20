News

Make’s £500m ITV Studios redevelopment can start next month after High Court ruling

By 2024-12-20T13:17:00

72 Upper Ground_View from Waterloo Bridge_Credit Make Architects

Source: Make Architects

McGee set to begin demolition on London South Bank scheme due to be built by Multiplex

The redevelopment of ITV’s former London headquarters on the South Bank will go ahead after a High Court ruling sided in favour with the decision to approve it.

