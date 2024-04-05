Mayor sets out plan to support renters ahead of May 2 election

Sadiq Khan has promised to build at least 6,000 “rent-controlled” affordable homes if he is re-elected as the Mayor of London.

Khan said if re-elected he will use his powers to build thousands of homes which will have rents “strictly” linked to keyworker incomes.

“These will be homes for rent which key workers and middle-income Londoners can afford”, he said.

Khan’s pledge is part of a ‘new deal for renters’ in the capital, which includes a number of other manifesto pledges.

The mayor said he would provide up to £4m in new funding for a London licensing hub to help councils take action to support renters, as well as new investment to back renters defending their rights, including advice, guidance and funding for groups such as renters’ unions.

Khan also promised to freeze any funding landlords receive from City Hall if they do not meet certain housing standards and to work with a future Labour government to ensure licensing powers could be used to take action against the poorest-performing landlords.

Sadiq Khan said today: “Renters are at the sharp end of the country’s housing crisis and need a Mayor who’s prepared to fight their corner.

“I’ve been calling for the power to freeze rents in the capital for years, but the government has refused.

The Mayor of London has no formal powers over the private rented sector, but in his first term Khan backed higher standards with a rogue landlord and property license checkers and training for borough enforcement officers.

Last time he was up for re-election, he also campaigned on rent controls, calling that election a referendum on the issue, which would give him a mandate to demand new powers from central government.

It comes weeks after Khan launched his campaign for re-election with a promise to build 40,000 new council homes in the city by the end of the decade.