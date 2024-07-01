Architects deliver country’s first Apple store
Foster & Partners’ Apple store in Malaysia has officially opened to the public.
The scheme is the country’s first Apple store and is located in the capital of the country, Kuala Lumpur within the new Tun Razak Exchange. The exchange is 70-acre development delivering the country’s new international business and financial district.
The store, which consists of three levels, provides connections between the mall’s central atrium and rooftop park, delivering a tropical garden and communal lawn. The scheme also provides a boardroom, wall room and Apple pickup area, a quartz and glass staircase and a glazed elevator.
> Also read: Images of Fosters’ latest Apple store unveiled
Known as ‘Apple The Exchange TRX’, the scheme has a glazed dome which features fins that are positioned to prevent solar radiation. The lowest fin of the building covers its glass façade and creates a shaded passage at the edge of the store. The scheme also consist of a glazed oculus which will bring daylight into the building and a viewing deck at the top.
Stefan Behling, head of studio at Foster & Partners said: “The project captures the vitality of the city, with a layered roof of stacked solar shading blades that appears to float above the landscape. Galleries and walkways provide spectacular views of the natural surroundings and offer unexpected lines of sight through the store at different levels.”
The practice has also designed China’s first Apple store in Beijing which opened to the public in 2020. Fosters’ Apple store in Tokyo also opened to the public in 2019.
No comments yet