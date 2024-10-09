HS2 Ltd has appointed its chief financial officer Alan Foster as interim chief executive ahead of Mark Wild’s arrival as permanent boss.

A former Crossrail chief, Wild was announced as the new head of HS2 at the end of May but it is understood he is on a year-long notice period at current employer, gas distribution company SGN.

An HS2 spokesperson said: “As previously announced, Mark Wild has been appointed as new chief executive and is expected to start with HS2 Ltd soon. Alan Foster, chief financial officer, has taken over the role of interim chief executive pending Mark’s arrival.”

Wild is replacing Mark Thurston who left last September who, in turn, was replaced by Sir Jon Thompson as interim executive chair.

Thompson has returned to his role as chairman after completing a 12 month fixed term contract.

The news comes as the government said it was looking at making sure the line, currently due to terminate at Old Oak Common in west London, runs into the middle of the capital as previously planned.

The job at Euston, due to be carried out by a Mace/Dragados joint venture, was mothballed last spring by then transport secretary Mark Harper because of spiralling costs.

But new Labourt transport secretary Louise Haigh yesterday said: “Euston was always planned to be part of the picture for HS2 and we are hoping to make an announcement on that very soon.”

The Mace/Dragados joint venture was appointed to the Euston scheme in February 2019 but industry speculation has grown that the new Euston station scheme, designed by Grimshaw, might be retendered given the likelihood the job will be significantly altered to meet a new budget.

One firm said: “I think they could well have a look at going out again, given what Mace won won’t bear any resemblance to what will get built.” But others dismissed the suggestions. “It took a long time to award it and cost a lot of time and money. I’m not really sure they’d [HS2] be willing to do all that over again.”