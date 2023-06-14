Tech and science cluster to be built out over next 20 years

Howells has unveiled an image of a 20ha masterplan for a new mixed-use tech and science cluster around Birmingham’s Aston University.

The Birmingham Innovation Quarter (BI-Q) has been designed for a partnership between developer Bruntwood SciTech, Aston University and Birmingham city council.

The plans include land owned by the university and the council, such as the former Aston Science Park and Bruntwood SciTech’s Innovation Birmingham campus, which is already home to more than 120 businesses.

The trio said they expect B-IQ to become an internationally renowned tech and innovation hub over the next two decades.

The scheme is part of the council’s plans to double Birmingham’s population while also doubling its green space over the next 20 years.

The Central Birmingham Framework 2040, which has been developed by Howells and consultant Arcadis, also aims to create 35,000 new homes and a 200km active travel network.