Howells have been picked to design the masterplan for the transformation of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The £13.8 million project will restore the site’s four Victorian glasshouses so it can serve a modern horticultural purpose.

First opened in 1829, the grade II*-listed site currently spans across 15 acres and contains more than 7,000 plants, the largest collection in the Midlands.

The scheme, known as the “Growing Our Green Heritage Project” has received £590,814 from a National Lottery Heritage Fund Grant.

Howells was selected after more than 14 design teams were interviewed and considered for selection. The project is being delivered in collaboration with heritage practice Donald Insall Associates.

Simon Pearson, director at Howells, said: “Birmingham Botanical Gardens is one of the last independent botanical gardens in the UK and so it’s vitally important that this important heritage asset is conserved but also given space to develop.”

Matthew Vaughan, practice director at Donald Insall Associates, said: “The Birmingham Botanical Gardens are a landmark not just for their historic buildings but their living collection of rare species from across the globe.”

“Conservation of the glasshouses to respond to these particular heritage considerations will be a key challenge, protecting the historic fabric while enhancing their performance for the needs of the collection within.”