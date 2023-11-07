Transformational nine-year project delivers new exhibition space beneath Playfair gem

The National Gallery of Scotland sits above Hoskins Architects' newly-redeveloped gallery space

Source: Dapple Photography

The National Gallery of Scotland sits above Hoskins Architects' newly-redeveloped gallery space

Source: Dapple Photography

The grand stair at Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

Source: Dapple Photography

Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

Source: Dapple Photography

Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

Source: Dapple Photography

Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

Source: Dapple Photography

Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

Source: Dapple Photography

Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

Source: Dapple Photography

A picture window at Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

Source: Dapple Photography

The National Gallery of Scotland sits above Hoskins Architects newly-redeveloped gallery space

Source: Dapple Photography

1/10

show caption

Hoskins Architects has completed its nine-year project to redevelop the Scottish Collection Gallery, on The Mound, in Edinburgh, as part of a £38m project to transform the Scottish National Gallery.

Work has seen the delivery of new world-class gallery space beneath William Henry Playfair’s Grade A-listed National Gallery of Scotland to display the large collection of domestic works in the Scottish National Collection. 

Hoskins said the project involved extensively reworking “somewhat cramped and gloomy” 1978 Property Services Agency-designed offices and the Scottish Collection gallery as well as creating new circulation routes to the 1854 gallery above.

The practice’s designs included forming a new façade onto East Princes Street Gardens, and extensive landscaping to enhance accessibility to the gallery’s Gardens entrance.

SNG_PHOTO_015- New Scottish Galleries - From Gallery 8

Source: Dapple Photography

Hoskins Architects’ new Scottish galleries at the National

As part of the work, pre-existing concrete basement structures were reconfigured to simplify the levels required for the galleries to cross the busy railway tunnels below, providing a single new, accessible visitor route through the entire gallery.

The new Scottish galleries at the National opened to the public on 30 September.

SNG_PHOTO_010A- New Scottish Galleries - Picture Window

Source: Dapple Photography

Looking out onto East Princes Street Gardens

Projet team

Architect: Hoskins Architects

Client: National Galleries of Scotland

Structural engineer: David Narro Associates

MEP consultant: Harley Haddow Partnership

Quantity surveyor/cost consultant: Gardiner & Theobald

Fire Engineer: Arup Fire

Landscape Architect: Rankinfraser

Conservation Architect: Simpson & Brown

Exhibition Designer: Metaphor

Lighting Designer: Speirs & Major

Project manager: Gardiner & Theobald

Principal designer: Gardiner & Theobald

Main contractor: Tilbury Douglas

Topics